[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Paraspara Seoul presents unique Christmas

Paraspara Seoul is offering a special Christmas-themed package for visitors who check in on Christmas Eve.

The “Santa Claus Coming to Bukhansan” package allows parents to leave Christmas presents they have prepared at the hotel’s front desk before checking in.

Santa Claus will then later visit the guests’ rooms to deliver the gifts in person.

Paraspara Seoul’s Christmas cookies are offered to children as well.

The package also includes a Christmas cake, a bottle of Bottega Extra Brut sparkling wine, a Lafco diffuser and a Prauden goose down pillow.

“Santa Claus Coming to Bukhansan” is available for 10 rooms with check-in on Dec. 24.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 3408-5000.

Park Hyatt Seoul unveils special winter cakes

Park Hyatt Seoul presents two winter-themed cakes to elevate the year-end atmosphere with lovely desserts.

Made with chocolate and sweet strawberry compote, the Christmas wreath cake brings sweetness and elegance to the table. Meanwhile, the fresh cream strawberry cake notches up the flavor with mascarpone cream.

Cake reservations can be made through Dec. 20 via Naver and Kakao.

Pickup is available from Dec. 22 to 31 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the hotel restaurant Cornerstone.

Prices for the Christmas wreath cake and fresh cream strawberry cake are 92,000 won and 75,000 won, respectively.

For more information, call (02) 2016-1220

Legoland Korea Resort prepares 'hygge' seasonal package

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, presents a staycation package featuring Denmark’s "hygge" culture of coziness.

The “Cozy Winter Sleepover” package offers families a chance to create a warm, memorable holiday with Lego gifts, a special souvenir and hot chocolate.

Visitors can also capture the holiday atmosphere with a family photo taken with a Polaroid camera.

The promotional package, which includes a breakfast buffet for the parents and a maximum of three children, can be purchased until Feb. 24, 2024. It will be available for stays from Dec. 26 through Feb. 25, 2024.

More information can be found at Legoland Korea Resort’s official website.

For reservations, call (033) 815-2300.

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong presents holiday season promotion

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong, located in one of Seoul’s main tourist districts Myeong-dong, is offering a special holiday food promotion featuring a chop steak with Champagne.

The juicy chop steak topped with the chef’s special sauce and a bottle of Beaumont Des Crayeres will be available during the holiday season.

Two specialty cocktails -- the snow red velvet cocktail and the ruby mojito – are available as well.

The holiday special is being offered at the hotel’s fourth-floor Bar Moxy until Jan. 31, 2024. It is priced at 190,000 won for two, with cocktails 24,000 won each.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 2184-7020.

Mauna Ocean Resort offers children-friendly promotion

Gyeongju's Mauna Ocean Resort is offering a winter-sports-themed program aimed at children, starting from Christmas.

The promotional package features tickets for two people to Yangnam Snow Sled Park in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

In addition to sledding, children can freely enjoy the mini trains, go-karts and an electric train for only children. Visitors can try smelt fishing and eat tasty winter snacks as well.

The promotion is available from Monday to Feb. 18, 2024.