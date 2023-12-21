Simon Bolivar honored in Seoul

Attendees pose for a group photo at a ceremony commemorating the 193rd anniversary of the death of Simon Bolivar at the Embassy of Venezuela in Jongno-gu, Seoul, on Monday. (Embassy of Venezuela in Seoul)

The Venezuelan Embassy in Seoul held a solemn ceremony commemorating the 193rd death anniversary of Simon Bolivar, a revered figure in South American history, on Monday.

Simon Bolivar, born in 1783 in Caracas, was a Venezuelan military and political leader who is known for his key role in struggles for independence from Spanish rule in Latin America, leading to the independence of Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama.

Bolivar died on December 17, 1830.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Charge d'Affaires at the Venezuelan Embassy in Seoul Isabel Di Carlo Quero remembered Bolivar not only as a hero to Venezuela but as a revered figure across South America.

She paid tribute to Bolivar's legacy of solidarity, describing him as a pillar of Bolivarian diplomacy, which promotes peace and international cooperation.

"Bolivar was not driven by the purpose of invasion or colonization but by the idea of solidarity, which remains a crucial value of his legacy," stated Di Carlo Quero.

"Bolivar helped liberate," she added.