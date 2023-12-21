Simon Bolivar honored in Seoul

Most Popular
-
1
Extreme cold, heavy snow to hit S. Korea from Thursday
-
2
Big firms skip year-end brouhaha, offer days off instead
-
3
Record earnings propel Hyundai Motor to conduct most promotions ever
-
4
NK leader vows to launch nuclear attack without hesitation in event of enemy's nuclear provocations
-
5
Outdoor ice skating rinks open for winter season
-
6
Rival parties reach deal on 2024 budget, enter full election mode
-
7
Police apprehend Gyeongbokgung vandals
-
8
[News Analysis] Will justice minister become beacon of hope for Korea’s conservative bloc?
-
9
Korea's logistics paradox: surging demand, looming vacancies
-
10
Justice minister becomes interim leader of ruling party
Simon Bolivar honored in SeoulBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Dec. 21, 2023 - 18:54
The Venezuelan Embassy in Seoul held a solemn ceremony commemorating the 193rd death anniversary of Simon Bolivar, a revered figure in South American history, on Monday.
Simon Bolivar, born in 1783 in Caracas, was a Venezuelan military and political leader who is known for his key role in struggles for independence from Spanish rule in Latin America, leading to the independence of Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama.
Bolivar died on December 17, 1830.
Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Charge d'Affaires at the Venezuelan Embassy in Seoul Isabel Di Carlo Quero remembered Bolivar not only as a hero to Venezuela but as a revered figure across South America.
She paid tribute to Bolivar's legacy of solidarity, describing him as a pillar of Bolivarian diplomacy, which promotes peace and international cooperation.
"Bolivar was not driven by the purpose of invasion or colonization but by the idea of solidarity, which remains a crucial value of his legacy," stated Di Carlo Quero.
"Bolivar helped liberate," she added.
Colombian Ambassador to Korea Alejandro Pelaez Rodriguez noted that in every town in Colombia, there is a Bolivar Square, showing the enduring importance of Bolivar's legacy.
"He was an important figure in Colombian history who freed our country from Spanish rulers at that time," the Colombian ambassador remarked.
Meanwhile, the Bolivian Embassy Charge d’Affaires Luis Pablo Sebastian Ossio-Bustillos also praised Bolivar's visionary leadership and expressed pride in participating in the ceremony.
"He was a person who had a clear vision for the future of the continent," said Ossio-Bustillos.
The event was attended by ambassadors and representatives from South American embassies, members of the diplomatic corps and the media.
More from Headlines
-
Justice minister becomes interim leader of ruling party
-
Capital gains tax rules eased for stock investors
-
Top envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan condemn NK missile launch