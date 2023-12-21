Hyundai Motor to detail hydrogen ecosystem and software vision at CES 2024

Hyundai Motor on Thursday shared a glimpse into its upcoming presentation at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, set for Jan. 8, previewing the company’s vision for a hydrogen-powered ecosystem and a future shaped by software innovations.

The presentation, under the theme of "Ease every way," is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time and will be livestreamed on Hyundai's global YouTube channel.

Central to Hyundai's hydrogen strategy is the "Hydrogen Business Toolbox," a collaborative effort involving various Hyundai affiliates. This business model aims to establish an extensive hydrogen value chain, encompassing environmentally friendly production methods, the use of hydrogen in logistics systems, and the promotion of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

In practice, Hyundai E&C has been working on generating biogas from organic waste, including livestock manure, food waste and sewage residue, and Hyundai Engineering is developing technology to convert waste plastics into high-purity hydrogen.

Such efforts align with the group’s 2021 commitment to invest 11 trillion won ($8.4 billion) in fuel cell development by 2030, focusing on more efficient, cost-effective fuel cell systems and expanding the range of hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Hyundai also plans to unveil its comprehensive software strategy at CES 2024. This strategy, integral to Hyundai's future direction, seeks to create a user-centric ecosystem connecting various devices, services and solutions.

The company previously announced in 2022 an investment of 12 trillion won in software development, which constitutes 60 percent of its total investment in electrification by 2030.

At the heart of Hyundai's software strategy is the implementation of smartphonelike, software-defined vehicle (SDV) capabilities across its fleet, starting with all new electric vehicles from 2023 and extending to internal combustion engines by 2025.

This SDV approach signifies a shift from traditional car manufacturing to offering continuous digital services and updates, transforming vehicles into constantly evolving platforms, akin to smartphones. This strategy is expected to enhance customer loyalty and keep vehicles technologically relevant throughout their lifespan.

A key ambition of this transition is the development of autonomous driving technology. Hyundai’s swift transition to SDVs is hinging on partnerships with affiliates and startups equipped with the necessary technology. It has acquired startups like 42dot, a local autonomous driving and mobility startup, and Motional, a joint venture with US-based autonomous driving tech company Aptiv.

Hyundai will display a range of these technologies and future mobility concepts during CES 2024, running from Jan. 9 to 12.