[Herald Interview] As a monster fan, Lee Jin-uk takes prides in ‘Sweet Home 2’ role

Netflix Korean monster series “Sweet Home” launched its second season on Dec. 1, but the story remains unfinished, with a third season set for release in summer next year.

In season two, Lee Jin-uk plays liquidlike monster Jung Ui-myeong, inhabiting the body of Pyeon Sang-wook, the contract killer portrayed by Lee in the first season.

“I’m personally a big fan of animation and ‘creature’ genre flicks. As an avid watcher, I really liked how I came to act as both a human and a monster,” Lee told The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul on Dec. 15. "I feel proud of it."

As shooting for the second and third seasons completed earlier this year, Lee understands his shorter-than-expected appearance in the second season.

“Of course I always think that there were more parts of my character. I wish my character appeared the most in each episode. But one thing for sure is that there will be more parts of me in the third season. It was intended like that,” said Lee, adding that his favorite part in season two is the climactic confrontation between Sang-wook and his rival Hyun-soo (Song Kang).

“But when you look at it, ‘Sweet Home’ is not just about monsters threatening humans. Sometimes, it is the humans who are more monsterlike and crueler than monsters. When you think about it, humans don’t need to be the owner of Earth,” he said.