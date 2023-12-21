Director Min Hong-nam’s debut Netflix thriller ‘The Bequeathed’ to release Jan. 19

Director Min Hong-nam, who worked as an assistant director under Yeon Sang-ho on his hit zombie thriller “Train to Busan,” is set to debut with his thriller “The Bequeathed” on Netflix on Jan. 19, 2024.

Co-written by Yeon, Min and Hwang Eun-young, “The Bequeathed” revolves around Seo-ha (Kim Hyun-joo), who suddenly receives notification of the death of her father’s younger brother. She inherits the family gravesite as his only remaining relative, but then her half brother Young-ho (Ryu Kyung-soo) approaches her, arguing for his share of the estate. Days later, cops Seong-joon (Park Hee-soon) and Sang-min (Park Byung-eun) show up to investigate a series of mysterious murders that took place nearby.

Based on the webtoon of the same title written by Kang Tae-kyung and illustrated by Jonoon and Rido, Min said “The Bequeathed” is a story any Korean can relate to, as it is about the family anyone has around them in their lives, as well as the feelings attached – whether positive or not.

Min was assistant director to Yeon on “Train to Busan,” “Psychokinesis” and “Peninsula.”

“The Bequeathed” releases on Netflix on Jan. 19.