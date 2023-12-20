[Today’s K-pop] TXT makes Oricon’s year-end chart

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together entered Oricon’s annual ranking 2023 for fourth consecutive year, according to the chart published on Wednesday. Its second studio album in Japan, “Sweet” made No. 11 on the album ranking followed by its third studio album in Korea, “The Name Chapter: Freefall,” and fifth EP, “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” at Nos. 13 and 21, respectively. All three albums the quintet released this year made the chart. They also were on Billboard Japan’s annual album wrap-up and the band ranked No. 35 on its Artist 100 chart. The fifth EP debuted atop the Billboard 200 when it came out in March and the third LP notched the No. 3 spot on the main albums chart in October. The latest album stayed on the chart for seven weeks in a row. Ive to air new episodes of original show

Ive uploaded trailers for the upcoming season of original show “1, 2, 3 Ive.” The new season will start airing on Jan. 1, 2024 and in the teaser clip, youngest member Leeseo said that “I am the king today,” showing dolls that turn into the members of the group. The six bandmates also play games wearing blindfolds and film an ASMR video with desserts. In the meantime, the group returned from Qingdao, China on Monday after meeting fans at an autograph session. Last week, the six-member act won the Best Artist (musician) award at 2023 Asia Artist Awards held in Philippines. The year-end awards ceremony was co-hosted by Jang Wonyoung. She has been emceeing for the live show for three years in a row and this year, picked up the trophy for Asia Celebrity. Lee Chaeyeon to hold 1st solo fan meet

Lee Chaeyeon will greet fans at her first fan meet event set to be held in Seoul on Jan. 13, said agency WM Entertainment on Wednesday. It is the first such event since she went solo in October last year and the teaser photographs for the event named “Uni-Chaerish” showed her go fresh sporting a denim-on-denim look. “Chaerish” is the name of her official fan community. The fan meet will be held twice on the day and be hosted by Heo Youngji of Kara. Lee, formerly a member of project girl group IZ*ONE, has released second EP “Over the Moon” in April and first single “The Move: Street” in September. Focus tracks from the two albums -- “Knock” and “Let’s Dance” – both went viral and earlier this month, she has won the K-pop singer award at Korea Culture Entertainment Awards. Super Junior’s Yesung drops solo single in Japan

