Two popular Korean webtoons to be released as e-books in English

Covers of two Korean webtoons to be released as e-books in English (Contents First)

Two popular Korean webtoons available on Tappytoon, a digital webtoon platform developed and operated by Contents First, will be released as e-books in English.

“The Broken Ring: This Marriage Will Fail Anyway” written by author Kim Chacha and “I Tamed My Ex-husband’s Mad Dog” by Jaekyum, will be released as English-language e-books, according to Contents First on Tuesday.

The English e-book version of these webtoons was released on Amazon Kindle on Wednesday and will soon be available on Google Books and Apple Books.

The two webtoons originally published as web novels had already proved popular in North America, topping Tappytoon’s English web novel chart.

The web novel “The Broken Ring: This Marriage Will Fail Anyway” was first released in Korea in 2019 and in around 200 countries through Tappytoon in 2022.

The webtoon version of “The Broken Ring: This Marriage Will Fail Anyway,” also released on Tappytoon in 2022, hit 4 million views last year.

The release of these Korean webtoons as e-books in English is in line with Contents First’s aim to expand its intellectual property licensing business targeting foreign readers who wish to collect popular web novels.

“We will strengthen our influence in the North American market by expanding e-book production and enhancing cooperation with local publishing industries with popular IP held by Tappytoon,” said Bang Sun-young, CEO of Contents First.