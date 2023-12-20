Outdoor ice skating rinks open for winter season

Participants review photos as they enjoy the Seoul Plaza Ice Skating Rink in central Seoul. (Seoul Sports Council) Participants review photos as they enjoy the Seoul Plaza Ice Skating Rink in central Seoul. (Seoul Sports Council)

Several outdoor ice skating rinks are opening this weekend, beckoning winter sports lovers. Though the ice condition may not satisfy the most sensitive skaters, outdoor rinks are a popular option for fun with one's family and friends, enjoying the cold season to the fullest at an affordable price. Seoul Plaza Ice Skating Rink is arguably the most popular and accessible outdoor skating rink in the nation. Located in front of City Hall in central Seoul, the rink is a favorite for skaters from near and afar for its incredible accessibility. The rink is set up right next to Exit No. 5 of City Hall Station on Subway Line No. 1. In addition to the much-needed rental shop, there is also a rest area and standing zone for skaters and spectators alike.

Seoul Plaza Ice Skating Rink (Seoul Sports Council) Seoul Plaza Ice Skating Rink (Seoul Sports Council)

Beginners who wish to enjoy skating safely can visit the ice rink's official website -- seoulskate.com -- to register for a training session. Seoul Plaza Ice Skating Rink opens Friday and operates through Feb. 11, 2024. The outdoor rink is open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day, with a 30-minute break following each hour. Admission and skate rental is just 1,000 won per hour. Remember to bring your gloves, as Seoul Plaza Ice Skating Rink requires all skaters to wear them. However, you can rent gloves for 1,500 won as well. Helmets and pads are available for free rental. About 25 kilometers north of Seoul, a winter sports-themed play area has opened at the second provincial office of Gyeonggi Province in Uijeongbu. Starting Wednesday, the plaza transformed into a winter lover's paradise, allowing visitors to enjoy ice skating and even curling. The rink opens every day from 10 a.m. to 5:10 p.m., operating at 90-minute intervals. Admission and rental are 1,000 won each. Children aged 4 and older can enjoy ice skating with their parents or guardians. Gloves are required for visitors’ safety. The outdoor ice skating rink is set to run through Jan. 21, 2024.

Skaters slide across the ice of a rink at Mud Square, on Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province. (Boryeong City) Skaters slide across the ice of a rink at Mud Square, on Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province. (Boryeong City)

Meanwhile, Boryeong -- best known for the summer's Boryeong Mud Festival -- in South Chungcheong Province has plenty to offer in the winter as well. Starting Friday, Mud Square in Daecheon Beach will become a skating theme park, according to the city of Boryeong. The winter theme park will include an outdoor ice skating rink, sledding area and ice tube slide. For visitors’ safety, 100 people will be allowed to enter the rink for each 90-minute period. For sledding, 30 visitors will be allowed at once, while 20 visitors can enjoy the ice tube sliding at a time. The park is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday. The rink is free to use for visitors who bring their own ice skates. Skate rental and Korean sled rental are 2,000 won. The ice tube is 3,000 won.

Rising South Korean figure skaters perform at Grand Hyatt Seoul's ice skating rink. (Grand Hyatt Seoul) Rising South Korean figure skaters perform at Grand Hyatt Seoul's ice skating rink. (Grand Hyatt Seoul)