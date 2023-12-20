Seoul shares open higher on US gains

Most Popular
-
1
Incheon hotel fire injures 54, including 8 foreigners
-
2
English name policies at work: top-down policy or horizontal culture?
-
3
'I have a ticket!' Man hanging on departing KTX train goes viral
-
4
[KH Explains] Why Hyundai Motor has no plan to adopt Apple’s upcoming CarPlay
-
5
Big 5 banks brace for losses from foreign real estate projects
Seoul shares open higher on US gainsBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 20, 2023 - 09:35
South Korean stocks got off to a bullish start Wednesday in line with overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index climbed 18.84 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,587.39 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
US stock indexes gained ground overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.68 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edging up 0.66 percent, as last week's dovish policy pivot by the Federal Reserve continued to stoke upward market momentum.
In Seoul, blue chips traded higher across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.68 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 1.09 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.59 percent, and its smaller rival Samsung SDI added 0.89 percent.
Steel giant Posco Holdings edged up 0.10 percent, and leading chemical producer LG Chem gained 0.60 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor also rose 0.62 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia added 0.78 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,302.55 won against the US dollar, up 5.25 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Eyeing economic security, Yoon names NIS, foreign ministry picks
-
Arctic cold wave to freeze nation until Friday
-
S. Korean seniors poorest in OECD: report