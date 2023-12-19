KOCCA to open 10 more overseas business centers

The Korea Creative Content Agency announced on Tuesday its plans for 2024 to support Korean content firms and revamp internal management, in a bid to promote K-content both domestically and globally.

The agency's main goals for next year center around K-content export, structural reorganization and the implementation of environmental, social and governance values in its business activities.

To accelerate the export of K-content, KOCCA said it will increase the number of its overseas business centers by 10 to operate a total of 25 centers globally. KOCCA's overseas business centers support Korean content firms' foray into global markets by providing necessary information and holding promotional activities for K-content firms.

Additionally, KOCCA said a dedicated department for content intellectual property will be established to build a system for discovering and nurturing "super IPs."

"IP spans across various genres and requires connections with diverse industries, (and making use of IP) requires intricate problem-solving (skills)," said KOCCA President Jo Hyun-rae during a press conference held in Seoul on Tuesday.

"Therefore, we are creating a dedicated department with the responsibility to not only collaborate with other departments in KOCCA but also work with other institutions to vigorously promote IP (related projects)," said Jo.

KOCCA said it will also launch a review system under which internal experts will actively participate in selecting the recipients of the agency's various support programs. Currently, KOCCA periodically selects projects spanning diverse genres such as games, animations and drama series for financial support.

Furthermore, initiatives to establish specialized content clusters in regional areas will be pursued in a bid to ease the concentration of content businesses in the metropolitan area, according to KOCCA.