[Graphic News] S. Korean students rank among top performers in educational performance

South Korean 15-year-olds were among the top performers in mathematics, reading and science among their peers from the member nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a report showed.The findings were made in the latest report by the Programme for International Student Assessment, operated by the OECD.In the 2022 report, the PISA measured the abilities of 15-year-olds from a total of 81 countries — including 37 OECD member nations — to use their reading, mathematics and science knowledge and skills to meet real-life challenges.A total of 6,931 students from 186 schools in South Korea participated in the survey.Korean students scored 527 points in mathematics, 515 points in reading and 528 points in science, higher than the averages of 472 points, 476 points and 485 points among the OECD nations, respectively. (Yonhap)