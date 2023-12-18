[Today’s K-pop] Solo work from BTS’ Jungkook remains strong on charts

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Solo work from BTS’ Jungkook remains strong on chartsBy Hwang You-meeX
Published : Dec. 18, 2023 - 17:27
The solo single from Jungkook of BTS continues to dominate music charts across the world, even though he began serving his mandatory military service last week.
“Standing Next to You,” the focus track from his solo album “Golden,” reclaimed the top spot on Billboard’s digital song sales chart. It is the fourth week the song is spending atop the chart, a record for a K-pop solo act.
The lead single is staying on Billboard’s Hot 100 for five weeks in a row, climbing up eight rungs to No. 72 this week. It also is spending sixth consecutive week on the UK’s Official Top 100 singles chart, a record streak for a K-pop soloist.
The official performance video for the remix version of the single featuring Usher was unveiled on Friday and garnered close to 6 million views on YouTube as of Monday evening.
4 BTOB members sign with new agency: report
Four members of BTOB signed with a newly established management firm, according to a local media report Monday.
The company has yet to finalize its name, but will be the agency for Seo Eunkwang, Lee Minhyuk, Im Hyunsik and Peniel, who parted ways with Cube Entertainment last month after 11 years.
Lee Changsub joined agency Fantagio last month. Although Yook Sungjae has not made any announcement, all five reassured fans through their agencies that they will stay as a team and will prioritize group activities.
The band debuted in March 2012 with the single “Secret,” and the members renewed their contracts with Cube Entertainment in 2018. There have been speculations that the two parties failed to reach an agreement over the rights to the name of the band.
Seventeen wraps up dome tour in Japan
The members of Seventeen returned from Japan Monday after the Japanese leg of its tour came to an end Sunday.
They went live in Fukuoka over the weekend and wrapped up the Japan tour that was held at five domes – in Tokyo, Saitama, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka – for 12 concerts in total. The “dome” tour drew about 515,000 audience members.
“We still long for more, but at the same time are proud of the moments we’ve pushed ourselves through,” said the bandmates thanking their fans for coming to their gigs. “Thank you for letting us Seventeen dream bigger. Let’s meet at stadiums next year please,” they added.
The 13-member act will resume the Asian leg of tour “Follow” in Bangkok next week and visit Bulacan, Philippines and Macau next month.
Purple Kiss to host 1st fan concert
Girl group Purple Kiss will hold its first fan concert in Seoul on Jan. 7, 2024, said agency RBW Entertainment on Monday.
The event is named after its single “Festa” that came out in September. It shares the name with its first tour in the US that ended last month in Los Angeles. The tour brought the six members to 17 cities across the country.
In the meantime, Yuki was chosen as a member of project girl group EL7Z U+P, making the final seven participants in a survival audition show that ended in August. She has been part of both groups, and the project team will bring out a new album early next year, according to a local media report earlier this month. EL7Z U+P dropped the EP “7+ UP” in September and held a fan concert in Japan.
