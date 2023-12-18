Home

[Photo News] Team building

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 18, 2023 - 14:49

Kia held the championship round of its in-house League of Legends tournament on Friday at the automaker's training institute, the Kia Vision Square, in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, the South Korean automaker said Monday. The company began its first in-house LoL tournament with 23 teams of 115 employees from Kia offices nationwide in November. On the sidelines of the championship round, professional esports players from the automaker-sponsored Dplus Kia team held an event match and competed against Kia employees. Kia said it will continue to organize various activities for its employees. (Hyundai Motor Group)

