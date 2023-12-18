'Women are useless': professor investigated for misogyny, extortion

The Cultural Heritage Administration on Monday launched an investigation of a male professor here over a string of allegations including misogynistic comments and extortion.

Local media outlets reported that a professor at Korea National University of Cultural Heritage has been accused of insulting students, extorting money from them and making them run personal errands. Educational institutions here are conventionally under the supervision of the Education Ministry, but this particular institution is under the supervision of the CHA.

The comments revealed in a recording procured by media outlets here include: "Women are useless if they're pregnant. Graduate students should decide which one of the them should get pregnant first," "(Concerning a specific student) Doesn't that one look like a sociopath?" "How dare you bring your boyfriend to the exhibit? I'll mow you down," "(In front of several students) Why have you gained so much weight?" and, "(On a bad lecture review) I'll show you what kind of power a professor has."

He also reportedly instructed 10 of his students to organize his home multiple times from 2019, only paying a few of them when they showed intentions of filing charges against him.