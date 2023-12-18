LG Innotek develops wireless battery management system for EVs

LG Innotek said Monday it has developed a wireless battery management system, or BMS, for electric vehicles that significantly improved battery performance.

The BMS is an essential EV component that optimizes a battery’s performance and lifespan by monitoring battery voltage, electric current and temperature in real time.

The wireless BMS has emerged as a key component for electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles since it does not require cables or connectors.

The wireless feature makes EVs lighter by up to 90 kilograms compared to wired predecessors, and increases battery capacity by securing 10 to 15 percent additional space in a battery pack.

LG’s wireless BMS works with 800V batteries, the highest voltage adopted by commercialized EVs globally so far. The higher the voltage, the shorter the charging time required for EV batteries.

The company said it plans to mass-produce the BMS starting next year.

LG looks to carry out actively promotional activities targeting major automakers around the world to expand its market share, since an increasing number of automakers are changing their EV voltage systems to 800V.

The company has established the industry’s first simulation technology to conduct virtual verification independently during the battery pack development stage. Therefore, a customer is not required to run a separate technical test after receiving LG’s product.

“LG Innotek will continue to expand its position as a total solution provider of electronic components that provides differentiated customer value,” said company CEO Moon Hyuk-soo in a statement.

LG’s wireless BMS will be displayed at CES 2024, the world's largest consumer electronics show, slated to open in Las Vegas next month.