Korea Herald, Verslo Zinios ink MOU to boost media cooperation

Most Popular
-
1
Trump denies media article on N. Korea negotiation plan as 'fake news'
-
2
[Herald Interview] Mayor Oh's grand schemes to bring out Seoul's fun side
-
3
[Graphic News] Marriages between Koreans and foreign spouses log largest growth in 2022 as pandemic eases
-
4
Wage gap between small and large firms persist as youth avoid jobs at SMEs: data
-
5
IMF chief calls for regulatory efforts to control crypto assets
-
6
Local retail giant Daiso becomes fully Korean-owned
-
7
Police bust multinational drug ring based in Seoul for 1st time
-
8
Army to end exemption for severely obese men
-
9
[Herald Interview] Canada’s Rogers bets big on population boom
-
10
Yoon's national security aide warns of potential NK missile launch this month
Korea Herald, Verslo Zinios ink MOU to boost media cooperationBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Dec. 15, 2023 - 14:50
The Korea Herald and Verslo Zinios, a Lithuanian newspaper headquartered in Vilnius, inked a memorandum of understanding to foster international media collaboration Thursday.
The agreement aims to elevate awareness of both Lithuania and South Korea through strategic cooperation in journalistic endeavors.
The MOU covers the creation and exchange of journalistic content, the sharing of sources, comprehensive news coverage, heightened public awareness, joint event hosting, and conducting interviews that align with the strategic interests of both publications.
Expressing optimism, Rolandas Barysas, editor-in-chief of Verslo Zinios, highlighted the potential for strengthened ties, increased people-to-people connections, and elevated high-level exchanges with South Korea.
Barysas emphasized that diversifying media networks across the globe and fostering collaboration among journalists contribute to providing readers with diverse and compelling news stories.
“The MOU will somehow turn into more active and mutually beneficial cooperation,” stated Barysas, underscoring a more interconnected global media landscape.
Choi Jin-young, CEO of The Korea Herald, sees the MOU as a significant step toward bridging the information gap between Lithuania and Korea.
"This MOU marks the first collaboration between media groups from South Korea and Lithuania, to the best of my knowledge," Choi noted, expressing hope for an enriched media relationship with Lithuania.
Meanwhile, Liucija Zubrute, deputy editor-in-chief at Verslo Zinios, underlined the importance of expanding media cooperation, describing it as a pathway to redefining journalism.
She stressed that the initiative with the South Korean newspaper opens new horizons for news reporting on Lithuania, covering diverse topics such as politics, economics, and sports.
Echoing Zubrute's perspective, Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae also affirmed their commitment to creating and sharing informative and critical content.
More from Headlines
-
Seoul warns of possible NK missile launch this month
-
Samsung chief satisfied with ASML deal
-
Seoul denies Netherlands summoned ambassador over Yoon's ASML visit