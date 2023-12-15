Korea Herald, Verslo Zinios ink MOU to boost media cooperation

Rolandas Barysas, Editor-in-Chief of Verslo Zinios, Liucija Zubrutė, Deputy Editor-in-Chief at Verslo Zinios, and The Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae showcases the signed memorandum of understanding between The Korea Herald and Verslo Zinios on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

The Korea Herald and Verslo Zinios, a Lithuanian newspaper headquartered in Vilnius, inked a memorandum of understanding to foster international media collaboration Thursday.

The agreement aims to elevate awareness of both Lithuania and South Korea through strategic cooperation in journalistic endeavors.

The MOU covers the creation and exchange of journalistic content, the sharing of sources, comprehensive news coverage, heightened public awareness, joint event hosting, and conducting interviews that align with the strategic interests of both publications.

Expressing optimism, Rolandas Barysas, editor-in-chief of Verslo Zinios, highlighted the potential for strengthened ties, increased people-to-people connections, and elevated high-level exchanges with South Korea.

Barysas emphasized that diversifying media networks across the globe and fostering collaboration among journalists contribute to providing readers with diverse and compelling news stories.

“The MOU will somehow turn into more active and mutually beneficial cooperation,” stated Barysas, underscoring a more interconnected global media landscape.