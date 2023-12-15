Korean Film Archive screens this year’s acclaimed indie films

Most Popular
Korean Film Archive screens this year’s acclaimed indie filmsBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Dec. 15, 2023 - 14:21
The Korean Film Archive (KOFA) is currently screening 14 well-received indie films that were released between December 2022 and November 2023. The 14 films will be screened at KOFA’s Cinematheque theater in Mapo-gu, Seoul.
KOFA said the screening will not only wrap up this year’s indie film scene but will also give audiences a chance to revisit this year’s hit indie films.
The 14 indie films to be screened include: Director Lee Ji-eun’s “The Hill of Secrets,” director Lee Wan-min’s “Archaeology of Love,” director Lim Oh-jeong’s “Hail to Hell,” director Kwak Eun-mi’s “A Tour Guide,” director Ka Sung-moon’s “Dream Palace,” director Park Se-young’s “The Fifth Thoracic Vertebra,” director Park Jae-beom’s “Mother Land,” director Oh Seong-ho’s “Through My Midwinter,” director Lee Jeong-hong’s “A Wild Roomer,” directors Ha Julie and Lee Seong-min’s “Free Cheol Soo Lee,” director Hwang Yun’s “Sura: A Love Song,” director Choi Seung-yeon’s “Sprinter,” director Seo Ah-hyun’s “Queer My Friends” and directors Kim Ahyun and Gwon Hajeong’s “Notes From Unknown.”
“The Hill of Secrets” won the Best Rookie Director award at the 2023 Buil Film Awards and “Mother Land” won the 2023 Daejong Film Awards’ Expected Director award.
Reservations can be made online via KOFA’s official website. Screenings continue until Jan. 20.
