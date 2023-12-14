[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong presents holiday season promotion

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong, located in one of Seoul’s main tourist districts Myeong-dong, is offering a special holiday food promotion featuring a chop steak with Champagne.

The juicy chop steak topped with the chef’s special sauce and a bottle of Beaumont Des Crayeres will be available during the holiday season.

Two specialty cocktails -- the snow red velvet cocktail and the ruby mojito – are available as well.

The promotional package “Holiday Special” will be offered on the hotel’s fourth floor Bar Moxy from Friday to Jan 31, 2024.

It is priced at 190,000 won for two and the cocktail costs 24,000 per drink.

For more information and reservation, call (02) 2184-7020.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul offers child-friendly package

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo is set to entertain children on winter vacations with its latest “Little Artist” promotion.

The promotion covers a special welcome kit, hotel’s signature cookie box, an afternoon tea set, a special “mission book,” breakfast buffet for parent and a child, restaurant discounts and free admissions to the hotel's indoor swimming pool.

With the tea set, children can design and make their own desserts such as cakes and macaroons. They can tour different areas of the hotel to complete the missions and win the hotel’s mascot-themed eco bag.

The “Little Artist” package costs 280,000 won and is available until February 2024.

For more information and reservations, call (031) 678-5500.

Park Hyatt Seoul unveils special winter cakes

Park Hyatt Seoul presents two winter-themed cakes to elevate the year-end atmosphere with lovely desserts.

Made with chocolate and sweet strawberry compote, the Christmas wreath cake brings sweetness and elegance to the table. Meanwhile, the fresh cream strawberry cake notches up the flavor with mascarpone cream.

Cake reservations can be made through Dec. 20 via Naver and Kakao.

Pickup is available from Dec. 22 to 31 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the hotel’s restaurant Cornerstone.

Prices for the Christmas wreath cake and fresh cream strawberry cake are 92,000 won and 75,000 won, respectively.

For more information, call (02) 2016-1220

The Plaza launches winter food promotion

The Plaza has launched its winter season food promotion for guests looking to experience lesser-known seasonal Korean ingredients.

The healthful, wholesome ingredients include tilefish, black pork belly, monkfish liver, yam salad and more, cooked using Korean, Japanese and Chinese recipes.

Visitors can enjoy the seasonal dishes starting Friday through Feb. 29, 2024 at the buffet restaurant Seven Square and Chinese restaurant Dowon.

For more information and reservations, call The Plaza at (02) 771-2200.

Paraspara Seoul presents unique Christmas

Paraspara Seoul is offering a special Christmas-themed package for visitors who check in on Christmas Eve.

The “Santa Claus Coming to Bukhansan” package allows parents to leave Christmas presents they have prepared at the hotel’s front desk before checking in.

Santa Claus will then later visit the guests’ rooms to deliver the gifts in person.

Paraspara Seoul’s Christmas cookies are offered to children as well.

The package also includes a Christmas cake, a bottle of Bottega Extra Brut sparkling wine, a Lafco diffuser and a Prauden goose down pillow.

“Santa Claus Coming to Bukhansan” is available for 10 rooms with check-in on Dec. 24.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 3408-5000.