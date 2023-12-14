[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen’s Jeonghan to suspend activities after ankle surgery

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Jeonghan of Seventeen will take some time off, according to Pledis Entertainment on Thursday. The singer has hurt his left ankle in the past and has been carrying on activities while receiving treatment as he wanted to participate in all of the band's schedule for this year. The pain, however, worsened over the band’s recent tour and he had to undergo surgery on Thursday. The surgery went well but Jeonghan will need time to recover and will have to miss activities for the time being, including concerts slated to be held in Fukuoka, Japan; Bangkok; Bulacan, the Philippines; and Macau, added the company. The 13-member act is in the middle of the Japan leg of its “Follow” tour, having performed in Osaka last week before going live in Fukuoka this weekend. The tour began in Seoul in July. Leader S.Coups is also on a break since August after a knee surgery. BTS’ 2017 hit song tops iTunes chart in 83 regions

BTS fans placed “Spring Day” at the top of the iTunes top songs chart in 83 regions, said Big Hit Music on Thursday. It is the main track from “You Never Walk Alone,” a repackaged album of the group's second studio album “Wings,” which came out in 2017 and debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 61. The lead single swept music charts at home and claimed the No. 8 spot on the iTunes songs chart in the US, which made news at the time. It also shot up to the top spot on Oricon’s daily digital single ranking. The song’s sudden return to the charts is a way for fans to demonstrate how much they miss the seven members, all of whom are serving their mandatory military service. The lyrics, co-written by RM and Suga, are about how one misses one’s friend. Astro’s Cha Eun-woo shares details for Asia tour

The itinerary for the upcoming fan concert tour of Astro’s Cha Eun-woo was announced Thursday. He will meet fans first in Seoul on Feb. 17 before touring Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore and Indonesia up until April 20 for the tour titled “Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator.” His agency Fantagio shared the news for the tour last week but further details were shared this week. The singer and actor’s fan meet tour, “Just One 10 Minute,” began in 2019 and took him to five cities in Asia. The event was held online in 2020 and last year, took the singer to four countries in the region. Cha is currently playing the main character in drama “A Good Day to Be a Dog” and is shooting for drama “Wonderful World” as the male lead. (G)I-dle’s Yuqi teams up with Alan Walker, JVKE

