Russian governor in Pyongyang for talks on economic ties

Oleg Kozhemyako (right), governor of Russia's Primorsky Krai, is welcomed upon arrival at Pyongyang International Airport in the North's capital on Monday in this photo captured from the homepage of North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency. (Yonhap-KCNA)

North Korea hosted a Russian governor on Tuesday for talks on boosting economic ties, according to Pyongyang’s official state news agency.

The official Korea Central News Agency said in a report Wednesday that North Korea’s Minister of Foreign Economic Affairs Yun Jong-ho met with Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of Russia’s far eastern Primorsky, to discuss “elevating economic cooperation to a higher level.”

The state-run news agency added the working groups of the neighboring countries signed an agreement on trade and economic relations, without providing further details.

The Russian delegation has been in Pyongyang since Monday, with Kozhemyako telling a Russian outlet last month he would speak with the North Korean side about joint projects on trade and tourism.

The exchange between the two countries comes as South Korea’s spy agency reports the latest signs of North Korean labor being sent to Russia, in what would be a violation of a United Nations Security Council resolution.

The National Intelligence Service in Seoul said late Tuesday that it has noted “recent moves by North Korea to dispatch its workers to Russia” and that it was “closely watching” the developments. The spy agency did not elaborate on what moves made by North Korea indicated its workers were being recruited in Russia.

In a briefing to lawmakers, the spy agency previously said that Russian help was likely behind North Korea’s first successful launch of a military reconnaissance satellite last month.