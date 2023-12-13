S. Korea, Netherlands to declare 'chip alliance'

President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a meeting with entrepreneurs in the semiconductor industry from South Korea and the Netherlands at ASML headquarters in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, on Tuesday. (Pool photo provided by Yonhap)

South Korea and the Netherlands are poised to declare their "semiconductor alliance" on Wednesday under which the two countries would join forces to strive for chip supremacy and overcome crisis in times of chip supply chain disruption due to geopolitical tensions.

Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, told reporters ahead of a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that the expression "chip alliance" is to be stipulated to describe the relations between Seoul and Amsterdam in the joint statement. Yoon is currently on a state visit to the Netherlands.

Touting the "world's unprecedented form of alliance," Yoon's office said that the two countries will establish an economic security dialogue of foreign ministries, a dialogue of industry authorities concerning semiconductor-related policies, as well as a consultative body over the bilateral chip supply chain cooperation.

These moves will "accelerate the formation of chip alliance of the two countries," Kim said, adding the alliance will "bring the two countries' semiconductor ecosystem closer as one's ecosystem relies on the other."

Science Minister Lee Jong-ho told reporters the alliance will allow Seoul to "act with greater flexibility" so that South Korean chip makers will be given a greater chance of securing Dutch machines when in need.

South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix rely on Dutch microchip printing equipment as the machines are crucial for their ambition to manufacture more advanced chips -- including Samsung's most advanced 3-nanometer chips -- suitable for next-generation consumer electronics goods. In the meantime, their sluggish recovery in the sales of semiconductor goods, which account for about 20 percent of all of South Korean exports, is affecting national export recovery.

On the other hand, Dutch exports to South Korea rose 97 percent to 8.6 billion euros ($9.3 billion) from 2019 to 2021, offsetting the impacts of Brexit and a war in Ukraine. Moreover, 19 percent of Dutch specialized machinery exports went to Korea in 2019, the second-largest amount after Taiwan.