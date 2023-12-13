Most Popular
-
1
Doctors start voting on whether to strike over medical school quota
-
2
Yoon starts Dutch state visit, eyeing stronger ties in chips, logistics, AI
-
3
[KH Explains] How Netherlands has become a top K-food destination
-
4
Amid fewer marriages, S. Korean newlyweds have more debt than ever
-
5
[News Focus] Tusk’s return has South Korea worried over Polish arms deal
-
6
S. Korea pushing to require shrinkflation signs on products for downsizing
-
7
Samsung, ASML agree to build W1tr research fab for chip equipment in Korea
-
8
[Out of the Shadows] Enemy within: Illegal drug cases rare but rising in barracks
-
9
Revel in Christmas atmosphere outside of Seoul
-
10
Will BTS' V join special forces, defending Seoul and fighting terrorism?
S. Korea, Netherlands to declare 'chip alliance'By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec. 13, 2023 - 15:19
South Korea and the Netherlands are poised to declare their "semiconductor alliance" on Wednesday under which the two countries would join forces to strive for chip supremacy and overcome crisis in times of chip supply chain disruption due to geopolitical tensions.
Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, told reporters ahead of a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that the expression "chip alliance" is to be stipulated to describe the relations between Seoul and Amsterdam in the joint statement. Yoon is currently on a state visit to the Netherlands.
Touting the "world's unprecedented form of alliance," Yoon's office said that the two countries will establish an economic security dialogue of foreign ministries, a dialogue of industry authorities concerning semiconductor-related policies, as well as a consultative body over the bilateral chip supply chain cooperation.
These moves will "accelerate the formation of chip alliance of the two countries," Kim said, adding the alliance will "bring the two countries' semiconductor ecosystem closer as one's ecosystem relies on the other."
Science Minister Lee Jong-ho told reporters the alliance will allow Seoul to "act with greater flexibility" so that South Korean chip makers will be given a greater chance of securing Dutch machines when in need.
South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix rely on Dutch microchip printing equipment as the machines are crucial for their ambition to manufacture more advanced chips -- including Samsung's most advanced 3-nanometer chips -- suitable for next-generation consumer electronics goods. In the meantime, their sluggish recovery in the sales of semiconductor goods, which account for about 20 percent of all of South Korean exports, is affecting national export recovery.
On the other hand, Dutch exports to South Korea rose 97 percent to 8.6 billion euros ($9.3 billion) from 2019 to 2021, offsetting the impacts of Brexit and a war in Ukraine. Moreover, 19 percent of Dutch specialized machinery exports went to Korea in 2019, the second-largest amount after Taiwan.
The chip alliance comes at a time when Dutch semiconductor suppliers began restricting the sales of their chipmaking tools to China starting in June, siding with the United States which has been implementing export curbs of high-tech components on China citing security concerns.
One of the Dutch companies, semiconductor lithography equipment supplier ASML, saw some of its lithography machines affected by the export restrictions. ASML also projected a halt in annual revenue growth in 2024 amid chipmakers' uncertain prospects.
The joint declaration Wednesday in Amsterdam is to be followed by three memoranda of understanding signed Tuesday between the governments and industry players.
The agreements, signed at the headquarters of ASML in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, stipulate that a total of 500 aspiring chip engineers from two countries together are to go on a field trip to Dutch semiconductor industry facilities.
A deal between Samsung Electronics and ASML stipulates a 1 trillion won ($760 million) joint project to build a research center and develop a new chip-printing technology.
Science Minister Lee, formerly a computer engineering professor at Seoul National University, said that South Korea would unlikely be capable of independently manufacturing chip-printing machines as a result of the deal.
Memory chipmaker SK hynix also signed an agreement with ASML jointly to develop a new technology aimed at minimizing electricity consumption when using ASML's most advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography machine. Approximately 16.5 billion won in cost savings are expected each year once the technology comes to fruition, according to Yoon's office.
Later on Tuesday, Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee attended a state banquet at the Royal Palace of Amsterdam hosted by King Willem-Alexander. Among them was Guus Hiddink, former head coach of the South Korean men's national soccer team in 2002 when the team made it to being a semifinalist.
Yoon noted in his remarks that the bilateral trade volume reached the height of $16 billion by value in 2022, and their trade ties will continue to prosper in a wider range of fields such as semiconductors, nuclear power, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, Netherlands to declare 'chip alliance'
-
S. Korea pushing to require shrinkflation signs on products for downsizing
-
NK may use provocations to impact S. Korea, US elections: report