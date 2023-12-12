[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook garners 300m views with solo music video

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS amassed 300 million views on YouTube with the music video for his solo single “Seven (Feat. Latto),” Big Hit Music announced Tuesday. The video took about five months to reach the milestone, after having hit 100 million views on the platform in 10 days. The single swept music charts across the world, debuting atop Billboard’s Hot 100 and ranking No. 3 on the UK’s Official top 100 singles chart. It topped iTunes top songs chart in 106 regions and charted No. 4 on Spotify’s year-end Top 10 Songs Globally. “Seven” was also among "The Best 100 Songs of 2023: Staff Picks," as listed by Billboard magazine, as the only entry from a K-pop solo artist. Ateez adds Japan to upcoming tour





(Credit: KQ Entertainment) (Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez will hold a concert in Japan as part of its upcoming world tour, KQ Entertainment said Tuesday. The agency uploaded a poster showing that the eight bandmates will go live in Saitama, Japan, Feb. 3-4, returning to the country about nine months after its previous tour. Saitama will be the first overseas destination for the band on its “Towards the Light: Will to Power” tour, following a two-day concert in Seoul late next month. More venues are to be announced soon. Meanwhile, Ateez topped the Billboard 200 for the first time with its second studio album, “The World Ep. Fin: Will,” its third million-selling album. The LP also ranked No. 2 on UK’s Official top 100 albums chart, another career-high for the band. Twice to hold encore concert in Las Vegas

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice will add another major stadium to its tour record, performing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 16, according to JYP Entertainment on Tuesday. The venue has been added as part of the group’s ongoing fifth international tour, “Ready To Be,” which launched in Seoul in April and spans across 25 cities for 44 concerts. The eight members are set to ascend to the stage in Nagoya, Japan next week. The following week they will be in Jakarta, Indonesia, before spending the last week of the year in Fukuoka, Japan. The tour resumes in Mexico in February. Meanwhile, Billboard magazine estimated that the group grossed approximately $54.2 million with its tour from November 2022 to September 2023 -- third most among K-pop acts, trailing only Blackpink and Suga of BTS. Billlie to meet fans in Japan in February

(Credit: Mystic Story) (Credit: Mystic Story)