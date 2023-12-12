Revel in Christmas atmosphere outside of Seoul

Bonghwa, a remote county in North Gyeongsang Province, plans to create a memorable Christmas experience for visitors to the area, with a special opportunity to meet Santa Claus from Rovaniemi, Finland -- known as the official hometown of Santa Claus.

The provincial government of North Gyeongsang Province on Monday confirmed the opening of its iconic Buncheon Santa Village on Saturday.

The opening ceremony will feature dance performances, a concert by artists Lee Bo-ram and Woody, a marching band parade and a face painting event.

According to the provincial government official, the Finnish Santa Claus will be staying in the village from Saturday through Christmas.

Exciting hands-on activities, like Santa Claus sled riding, alpaca feeding, a “Frozen”-themed pop-up playground, a magic show and a special Christmas concert are scheduled to entertain visitors of all ages.

Though the festival’s programs run through Christmas, the Buncheon Santa Village will remain open until Feb. 12.

Buncheon Santa Village can be reached by the KTX train or V-train, which departs from Cheongnyangni Station in Seoul. Visitors should transfer at Yeongju Station and then travel to Buncheon Station.

The state-run Korea Railroad Corp. is organizing a direct train from Gangneung Station -- located at the center of Gangneung, Gangwon Province -- to Buncheon Station, named “East Sea & Santa Village Train.”

From inside the train, visitors can enjoy the stunning seascapes of the East Sea and picturesque mountain sceneries of “Baekdu-daegan” -- the unbroken chain of ridges and peaks running from Baekdusan on the northern border with China to Jirisan near the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula, known as the the “spine of Korea.”