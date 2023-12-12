Revel in Christmas atmosphere outside of Seoul

Most Popular
Revel in Christmas atmosphere outside of SeoulBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Dec. 12, 2023 - 15:23
Bonghwa, a remote county in North Gyeongsang Province, plans to create a memorable Christmas experience for visitors to the area, with a special opportunity to meet Santa Claus from Rovaniemi, Finland -- known as the official hometown of Santa Claus.
The provincial government of North Gyeongsang Province on Monday confirmed the opening of its iconic Buncheon Santa Village on Saturday.
The opening ceremony will feature dance performances, a concert by artists Lee Bo-ram and Woody, a marching band parade and a face painting event.
According to the provincial government official, the Finnish Santa Claus will be staying in the village from Saturday through Christmas.
Exciting hands-on activities, like Santa Claus sled riding, alpaca feeding, a “Frozen”-themed pop-up playground, a magic show and a special Christmas concert are scheduled to entertain visitors of all ages.
Though the festival’s programs run through Christmas, the Buncheon Santa Village will remain open until Feb. 12.
Buncheon Santa Village can be reached by the KTX train or V-train, which departs from Cheongnyangni Station in Seoul. Visitors should transfer at Yeongju Station and then travel to Buncheon Station.
The state-run Korea Railroad Corp. is organizing a direct train from Gangneung Station -- located at the center of Gangneung, Gangwon Province -- to Buncheon Station, named “East Sea & Santa Village Train.”
From inside the train, visitors can enjoy the stunning seascapes of the East Sea and picturesque mountain sceneries of “Baekdu-daegan” -- the unbroken chain of ridges and peaks running from Baekdusan on the northern border with China to Jirisan near the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula, known as the the “spine of Korea.”
Meanwhile, the Cheese Theme Park in Imsil, North Jeolla Province, hopes to add to the Christmas ambience with a three-day festival, starting from Dec. 23.
Decorated with light installations, a Christmas tree, and red and green ornaments, every corner of the theme park brings the winter holiday atmosphere to life.
The park is presenting several programs to entertain all ages, ranging from a Santa Claus-themed parade to food programs, like gingerbread house making, a cheese-themed craft course, wood-fired pizza and roasted chestnut eating.
Visitors can also enjoy outdoor activities like curling and sledding.
The Cheese Theme Park plans to have free shuttle buses running between Jeonju and Imsil, which will run from Dec. 23 through Christmas.
Detailed information about bus pick-up areas and schedules are yet to be announced.
