SK donates W12b in year-end charity giving

SK Supex Council’s Social Value Committee President Jee Dong-seob (left) and Community Chest of Korea Chair Kim Byong-joon pose for a photo after the group donated 12 billion won to the charity's headquarters in central Seoul on Monday. (SK Group)

SK Group, the country's second-largest conglomerate, has donated 12 billion won ($9.11 million) to the Community Chest of Korea in a gesture to help underprivileged people, the group said Tuesday.

Despite the challenging economic environment, the conglomerate has maintained its annual tradition of giving that started in 1999. SK’s cumulative donation amount to the local charity organization came in at 234.5 billion won to date.

Jee Dong-seob, SK Supex Council’s Social Value Committee President, who is also the CEO of the group’s battery maker unit SK On, expressed his hope that the conglomerate’s contribution would enhance the lives and happiness of the vulnerable.

“We will continue to pursue the happiness of our stakeholders and carry out corporate management that fulfills our social responsibilities,” Jee said in a statement.

In line with its environment, social and governance management efforts, SK has actively participated in various social contribution activities throughout this year.

In April, it took part in a social sharing project managed by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Entrepreneurship Round Table to help youth suffering from social isolation achieve self-reliance.

The group provided 300 million won worth of lunch boxes, 400 million won of internship salary support and 800 million won worth of funding for the mental health guardian bus program.

Additionally, SK contributed 2 billion won each for wildfire-hit Gangneung in April and the nationwide torrential rain in July to help recover the damage. The group also offered $1 million in aid to Turkey and Syria, which were gravely affected by earthquakes in February.