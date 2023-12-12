SK donates W12b in year-end charity giving

Most Popular
-
1
15% of Korean workers beaten or cursed at in workplace: survey
-
2
Yoon departs for Amsterdam for regional security, chip cooperation
-
3
BTS' RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook to enlist in military this week
-
4
Doctors start voting on whether to strike over medical school quota
-
5
Samsung sets out in search of ‘unprecedented’ technology
-
6
[Graphic News] Youth population in S. Korea to halve in 30 years
-
7
[Herald Interview] Renault Korea prepares for major changes from 2024
-
8
RM and V begin mandatory military service
-
9
Could ex-leaders of rival parties form new alliance?
-
10
8 NATO envoys to visit Seoul to discuss Indo-Pacific security
SK donates W12b in year-end charity givingBy Jie Ye-eun
Published : Dec. 12, 2023 - 14:09
SK Group, the country's second-largest conglomerate, has donated 12 billion won ($9.11 million) to the Community Chest of Korea in a gesture to help underprivileged people, the group said Tuesday.
Despite the challenging economic environment, the conglomerate has maintained its annual tradition of giving that started in 1999. SK’s cumulative donation amount to the local charity organization came in at 234.5 billion won to date.
Jee Dong-seob, SK Supex Council’s Social Value Committee President, who is also the CEO of the group’s battery maker unit SK On, expressed his hope that the conglomerate’s contribution would enhance the lives and happiness of the vulnerable.
“We will continue to pursue the happiness of our stakeholders and carry out corporate management that fulfills our social responsibilities,” Jee said in a statement.
In line with its environment, social and governance management efforts, SK has actively participated in various social contribution activities throughout this year.
In April, it took part in a social sharing project managed by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Entrepreneurship Round Table to help youth suffering from social isolation achieve self-reliance.
The group provided 300 million won worth of lunch boxes, 400 million won of internship salary support and 800 million won worth of funding for the mental health guardian bus program.
Additionally, SK contributed 2 billion won each for wildfire-hit Gangneung in April and the nationwide torrential rain in July to help recover the damage. The group also offered $1 million in aid to Turkey and Syria, which were gravely affected by earthquakes in February.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon’s close aide says he won't run in next year’s election
-
Yoon begins Dutch state visit, vows enhanced ties in chips, logistics, AI
-
Could ex-leaders of rival parties join hands to launch a new force?