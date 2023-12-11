‘The Nature Man’ wins grand prize at 49th Seoul Independent Film Festival

Director Noh Young-seok’s “The Nature Man” won the grand prize at the 49th Seoul Independent Film Festival, the organizer announced Monday.

“The Nature Man,” starring Shin Un-seop, Byun Jae-sin and Jeong Yong-hoon, tells the story of two ghost-seeking YouTubers who happen to meet a bizarre man who lives in a forest by himself. The director wrote, shot and edited the film. He also did the art and music direction for the film.

Judges for the film fest said “The Nature Man” was chosen as the top winner in a unanimous vote.

The grand prize in the short film category was awarded to director Seo Sae-rom’s “Swimming,” an animated fake documentary that tells the story of a social media user who tries to manipulate an ex-lover's subconscious.

The best feature film and short film awards went to director Park Hong-jun’s “Work to Do” and director Park Ji-in’s “Gravity,” respectively. Rookie director Chung Jae-hee's “Home” won the New Choice award, while the New Perspective award was presented to director Jeon Hye-run for “Minhee.”

The six winners received a combined 100 million won ($76,000) in prize money.

The 49th SIFF, which kicked off Nov. 30 with director Im Jeong-hwan’s “The Cenozoic Life,” ran for nine days at CGV Apgujeong in Seoul.

As the country’s only independent film festival with a competition showcase, this year’s edition attracted 17,000 cinemagoers, the most in its long history.