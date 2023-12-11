[Graphic News] More Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of Gaza crisis than approve it: poll

Americans are divided on US President Joe Biden’s response to the Israel-Gaza conflict, with more disapproving of the president’s response than approving of it.Most Americans agree Hamas has “a lot of responsibility,” for the current conflict, according to data from the Pew Research Center.Opinions on the Biden administration’s response to Israel's military campaign in Gaza are starkly different between age groups.Cumulatively, 41 percent of respondents said they disapproved of Biden’s response to the crisis, 35 percent said they approved and 24 percent said they didn't have an opinion.About 50 percent of respondents 65 years old and older said they approved of the Biden administration’s response, while 37 percent said they disapproved. Among adults ages 50-64, 39 percent said they approved of Biden’s response, and 38 percent said they didn’t approve.Adults younger than 30 had a significantly more negative view of Biden’s response, with 46 percent saying they disapproved, 19 percent said they approved. (UPI)