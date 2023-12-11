Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Tales of hard work, dashed dreams and disillusionment

    Tales of hard work, dashed dreams and disillusionment
  2. 2

    Yoon departs for Amsterdam for regional security, chip cooperation

    Yoon departs for Amsterdam for regional security, chip cooperation
  3. 3

    15% of Korean workers beaten or cursed at in workplace: survey

    15% of Korean workers beaten or cursed at in workplace: survey
  4. 4

    1 out of 7 teenagers thought of suicide: data

    1 out of 7 teenagers thought of suicide: data
  5. 5

    BTS' RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook to enlist in military this week

    BTS' RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook to enlist in military this week
  1. 6

    Yoon travels to Netherlands for chip allaince, strategic partnership

    Yoon travels to Netherlands for chip allaince, strategic partnership
  2. 7

    Doctors start voting on whether to strike over medical school quota

    Doctors start voting on whether to strike over medical school quota
  3. 8

    Samsung sets out in search of ‘unprecedented’ technology

    Samsung sets out in search of ‘unprecedented’ technology
  4. 9

    Samsung, SK chiefs to visit ASML to discuss chip alliance

    Samsung, SK chiefs to visit ASML to discuss chip alliance
  5. 10

    [Graphic News] Youth population in S. Korea to halve in 30 years

    [Graphic News] Youth population in S. Korea to halve in 30 years
소아쌤

[Graphic News] More Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of Gaza crisis than approve it: poll

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Dec. 12, 2023 - 08:01

    • Link copied



Americans are divided on US President Joe Biden’s response to the Israel-Gaza conflict, with more disapproving of the president’s response than approving of it.

Most Americans agree Hamas has “a lot of responsibility,” for the current conflict, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

Opinions on the Biden administration’s response to Israel's military campaign in Gaza are starkly different between age groups.

Cumulatively, 41 percent of respondents said they disapproved of Biden’s response to the crisis, 35 percent said they approved and 24 percent said they didn't have an opinion.

About 50 percent of respondents 65 years old and older said they approved of the Biden administration’s response, while 37 percent said they disapproved. Among adults ages 50-64, 39 percent said they approved of Biden’s response, and 38 percent said they didn’t approve.

Adults younger than 30 had a significantly more negative view of Biden’s response, with 46 percent saying they disapproved, 19 percent said they approved. (UPI)

More from Headlines