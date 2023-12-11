RM and V begin mandatory military service

RM and V of K-pop sensation BTS began their mandatory military service Monday.

The two bandmates entered an Army training center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province together, according to industry sources.

V is reported to have volunteered to serve in the 35th Special Mission Battalion, a special duty team in charge of defending Seoul.

RM and V bid farewell to their fans through various posts on their personal social media accounts and the fan community platform, Weverse.

“The hardest part is not being able to make happy memories with Army (fandom name) for a while. I will come back healthier after 18 months so you should also take care of your health. Let’s make precious memories like we always used to when we come back,” wrote V on Weverse on Monday, posting numerous pictures of the group and himself with a short haircut.

He also asked his fans to enjoy various content the group has prepared for their fans to enjoy while they are away.