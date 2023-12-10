[Graphic News] Youth population in S. Korea to halve in 30 years

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Youth population in S. Korea to halve in 30 yearsBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Dec. 11, 2023 - 08:01
The number of young South Koreans is forecast to halve in 30 years amid a rapid aging trend and a record low birthrate, the statistics agency said.
The number of people aged 19-34 came to 10.21 million in 2020, and the figure is forecast to tumble to 5.21 million in 2050, according to the analysis by Statistics Korea.
The proportion of the young population out of the country’s total came to 20.4 percent in 2020, but it is expected to fall to 11 percent in 2050, it added.
The number of young people has been on a steady decline over the past decades from 13.85 million in 1990, accounting for 31.9 percent of the total, to 12.88 million in 2000, 10.97 million in 2010 and 10.21 million in 2020. (Yonhap)
