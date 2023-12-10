Ateez lands on UK chart with 2nd LP, to go on world tour

K-pop boy group Ateez’s second studio album, “The World Ep. Fin: Will,” landed at No. 2 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart Top 100 Saturday.

The chart is compiled by the Official Charts Co. based on sales of CDs and vinyls, downloads, audio streams and video streams.

Ateez debuted on the same chart with its ninth mini album, “The World Ep. 2: Outlaw,” in June this year.

Ateez is the second K-pop boy group to land on the Official Album Chart Top 100 following K-pop sensation BTS and the first among so-called "fourth-generation" K-pop acts.

Over 1.7 million copies of its second studio album were sold in the first week, according to KQ Entertainment.

The new album is the group's third million-selling album and set a first-week sales record for the band, surpassing that of its previous mini album “The World Ep. 2: Outlaw.”

The LP also swept other major album charts including iTunes top album charts in 26 regions, Japan Line Music’s real-time album chart, and Hanteo Chart’s real-time, daily and weekly physical album charts.

The lead track of the album “Crazy Form” amassed 10 million streams on Spotify in three days, while the music video hit 10 million views on YouTube in seven hours, the shortest time for the eight-member act to reach the record.

Ateez is also set to embark on a world tour entitled “Towards the Light: Will to Power,” next year with its first show in Seoul on Jan. 27-28.

The group attracted 400,000 fans to its last world tour, "Fellowship: Break The Wall," held from October 2022 to September 2023, spanning Asia, Latin America, Europe and North America.