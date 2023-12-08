British Embassy, BASS celebrates 'Mince Pie Morning'

The Seoul Foreign British School children's choir stages a performance at the residence of British Ambassador Colin Crooks in central Seoul on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The British Embassy and the British Association of Seoul (BASS) celebrated the annual Mince Pie Morning at the residence of British Ambassador Colin Crooks in Seoul on Thursday.

The event featured traditional English mince pies — a sweet pastry filled with a delectable mixture of fruit, spices, and suet — marking the spirit of the holiday season in English-speaking traditions.

“BASS is an important part of the vibrant expat community here in Seoul. It was, as always, a pleasure to host their annual Mince Pie Morning at the Ambassador's Residence," said Crooks in his remarks at the event.

The ambassador also highlighted the UK's significant achievements throughout the year, emphasizing the commemoration of the 140th anniversary of UK-South Korea relations and President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the UK.