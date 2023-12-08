Home

    BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie break up: sources

    S. Korea eyes chip alliance with Netherlands

    Suneung without 'killer questions' still not easy, results show

    US defense policy bill calls for maintaining 28,500 US troops in Korea

    SK carries out complete reshuffle of top brass

    Teens' excessive smartphone use linked to mental health risk: study

    S. Korea, US, Japan to discuss regional security issues: White House

    Ruling party reform committee disbands early, says job half done

    S. Korea asks UAE to correct nat'l flag image mix-up on COP28 website

    Auditor says Moon govt distorted 2020 death of fisheries official

British Embassy, BASS celebrates 'Mince Pie Morning'

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : Dec. 8, 2023 - 17:42

The Seoul Foreign British School children's choir stages a performance at the residence of British Ambassador Colin Crooks in central Seoul on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald) The Seoul Foreign British School children's choir stages a performance at the residence of British Ambassador Colin Crooks in central Seoul on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The British Embassy and the British Association of Seoul (BASS) celebrated the annual Mince Pie Morning at the residence of British Ambassador Colin Crooks in Seoul on Thursday.

The event featured traditional English mince pies — a sweet pastry filled with a delectable mixture of fruit, spices, and suet — marking the spirit of the holiday season in English-speaking traditions.

“BASS is an important part of the vibrant expat community here in Seoul. It was, as always, a pleasure to host their annual Mince Pie Morning at the Ambassador's Residence," said Crooks in his remarks at the event.

The ambassador also highlighted the UK's significant achievements throughout the year, emphasizing the commemoration of the 140th anniversary of UK-South Korea relations and President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the UK.

British School's Principal Andrew Freeman speaks with Korea Herald Mince Pie Morning at the residence of British Ambassador Colin Crooks in Seoul on Thursday. ( Senior Media Officer Siwon Hong/ British Embassy in Seoul) British School's Principal Andrew Freeman speaks with Korea Herald Mince Pie Morning at the residence of British Ambassador Colin Crooks in Seoul on Thursday. ( Senior Media Officer Siwon Hong/ British Embassy in Seoul)

Meanwhile, the British School's Principal Andrew Freeman underlined the evolving educational exchange in the 140 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, explaining the school's commitment to a strong curriculum, values and a holistic learning experience.

"Children started back in August to learn the songs for today, and it just gives them an opportunity to give back to the community and experience what it's like to sing in a different environment for an audience," said Freeman, following a performance by the school's students.

Freeman also applauded his students for going beyond the classroom and engaging in activities that benefit orphanages and shelters in the community.

The event was attended by children, school teachers, embassy officials and the media.

