British Embassy, BASS celebrates 'Mince Pie Morning'By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Dec. 8, 2023 - 17:42
The British Embassy and the British Association of Seoul (BASS) celebrated the annual Mince Pie Morning at the residence of British Ambassador Colin Crooks in Seoul on Thursday.
The event featured traditional English mince pies — a sweet pastry filled with a delectable mixture of fruit, spices, and suet — marking the spirit of the holiday season in English-speaking traditions.
“BASS is an important part of the vibrant expat community here in Seoul. It was, as always, a pleasure to host their annual Mince Pie Morning at the Ambassador's Residence," said Crooks in his remarks at the event.
The ambassador also highlighted the UK's significant achievements throughout the year, emphasizing the commemoration of the 140th anniversary of UK-South Korea relations and President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the UK.
Meanwhile, the British School's Principal Andrew Freeman underlined the evolving educational exchange in the 140 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, explaining the school's commitment to a strong curriculum, values and a holistic learning experience.
"Children started back in August to learn the songs for today, and it just gives them an opportunity to give back to the community and experience what it's like to sing in a different environment for an audience," said Freeman, following a performance by the school's students.
Freeman also applauded his students for going beyond the classroom and engaging in activities that benefit orphanages and shelters in the community.
The event was attended by children, school teachers, embassy officials and the media.
