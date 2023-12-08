'The Glory' notches two accolades at AACA including best drama series award

South Korean drama production Studio Dragon said Friday it notched accolades at the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards for the second consecutive year with its megahit Netflix original series "The Glory."

The AACA is the largest content awards ceremony in Asia held annually in December in Singapore. Works from 17 countries across the Asia-Pacific, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam were judged for this year. Only one entry per country was nominated per category.

At the 2023 AACA held in Singapore on Thursday, the Netflix original "The Glory" won the best drama series award. This marks the second consecutive year that Studio Dragon has clinched the best drama series award, having won last year with "Twenty Five Twenty One" in addition to best screenplay for "Our Blues," as well as best original production by a streamer/OTT for "Yumi's Cells."

According to Studio Dragon, "The Glory" also secured the award for best actress in a supporting role at this year's AACA.

"The Glory" is a 16-episode series about a woman whose soul is shattered by childhood violence and spends her life plotting a devastating revenge. The series was recorded as one of the Global Top 10 non-English TV series on Netflix for a total of 13 weeks when it was released.

In April, "The Glory" received the best drama award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. Additionally, the series has been nominated for best foreign language series at the 29th Critics' Choice Awards along with other Korean series "Mask Girl," “Bargain" and "Moving" this year.