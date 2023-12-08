Filming set for season 2 of 'Squid Game' unveiled to press

A photo released from the set of the second season of "Squid Game" (Netflix)

Global streaming service Netflix on Thursday unveiled part of the set for the second season of "Squid Game" to the press as it continues production, with filming scheduled to extend into 2024.

"We have been filming the second season of 'Squid Game' since July with the interest and support of many viewers. We are burdened with the pressure to do well, but we will make sure to repay viewers with a good result," said Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of the 2021 Netflix survival drama series "Squid Game," during a press tour of the filming set initiated in Chungcheong Province on Thursday.

"The story will feature new games and characters, as well as a deeper plot and message," Hwang added.

Chae Kyoung-sun, the production designer and art director of the first and second seasons, added that the art teams are working hard to realize and visualize Hwang's vision and theme. Chae won an award for the one hour contemporary single-camera series category at the 26th Art Directors Guild Awards for the sixth episode of "Squid Game," last year.

"I feel a great sense of responsibility for viewers' great love for the first season and the (viewers') expectation for the second season," Chae said during the tour.

Thursday's visit marks the first time that the producers of "Squid Game" opened up the set to the press, with the first season being filmed during the pandemic era. Two filming sets crucial to the second season's plot were shown to the press.

"Squid Game," released in 2021, became a global megahit after it pulled in some 1.65 billion hours of viewing in 28 days following its debut, according to Netflix.

Driven by the series' huge success, Netflix in November released a reality show titled "Squid Game: The Challenge," a 10-episode British reality competition television series where 456 players play games introduced in the original drama series, in a bid to win $4.56 million.

According to Netflix, the second season of "Squid Game" will star Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Lee Jin-wook, Choi Seung-hyun and Gong Yoo. Filming of the second season of the drama series will continue until 2024, and no specific release date has been set.