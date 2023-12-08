Cheorwon to open complete Hantan River trail

Most Popular
Cheorwon to open complete Hantan River trailBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Dec. 8, 2023 - 11:09
Cheorwon, one of the coldest counties in Korea located in Gangwon Province, on Thursday announced that its iconic Hantan River trekking course is fully available for winter lovers and outdoor activity enthusiasts, starting from Saturday.
While the county initially unveiled the 5.15-kilometer trail that stretches from Jiktang Falls to Seungil Bridge in early November, starting this weekend tourists can walk the complete 8.5-kilometer trekking course to Goseokjeong Pavilion.
Recognized for its unique volcanic landforms, areas formed by granites, metamorphic rocks and more, the Hantan River was listed as a UNESCO Global Geopark in 2020.
With the sheer beauty of the natural winterscape, including towering mountain ridges and frozen waterfalls, Hantan River ice trekking has become one of the go-to winter activites in Gangwon Province.
Visitors can walk on the water via floating bridges. Once the river freezes completely in early January, visitors can even safely run on the ice.
Tickets are available at a separate booth near Taebong Bridge. It costs 1,500 won for children and 2,000 won for those between ages 13 and 18. Tickets for adults cost 5,000 won.
For more information, call (033) 455-7072.
