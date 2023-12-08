Cheorwon to open complete Hantan River trail

Cheorwon, one of the coldest counties in Korea located in Gangwon Province, on Thursday announced that its iconic Hantan River trekking course is fully available for winter lovers and outdoor activity enthusiasts, starting from Saturday.

While the county initially unveiled the 5.15-kilometer trail that stretches from Jiktang Falls to Seungil Bridge in early November, starting this weekend tourists can walk the complete 8.5-kilometer trekking course to Goseokjeong Pavilion.

Recognized for its unique volcanic landforms, areas formed by granites, metamorphic rocks and more, the Hantan River was listed as a UNESCO Global Geopark in 2020.

With the sheer beauty of the natural winterscape, including towering mountain ridges and frozen waterfalls, Hantan River ice trekking has become one of the go-to winter activites in Gangwon Province.