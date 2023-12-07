Korea’s go-to winter treats to help beat the cold

On a cold winter's day, the aroma of freshly baked goods is hard to resist. As you look around, you will soon spot people clutching bags of hot and humble delicacies, perfect for snacking on as they walk Seoul's icy streets.

From hotteok and steamed corn to roasted chestnuts, there are seemingly endless varieties of winter snacks to help you beat the cold.

With temperatures below zero on most days and brisk winds, Korean winters are an ideal time to enjoy some of the nation's most delectable winter snacks that are sure to warm you from the inside out.

As the popular meme on Korean social media platforms says, when winter comes around, make sure to keep 3,000 won in cash on you at all times -- you never know when you will come across a street vendor selling tasty, comforting treats.

Hotteok

Hotteok is a type of filled pancake fried on a skillet. It tastes very much like a donut with a chewy dough and sweet filling. Koreans began eating hotteok in the mid-19th century following its introduction by Chinese merchants passing through Seoul.

While the shape of hotteok has changed over time, the pancake's fillings have also become more diverse. The most common filling is a mix of cinnamon, sugar and some chopped peanuts and other seeds. These days, however, many shops sell different versions of the delicacy, filled with chopped and stir-fried veggies, red bean paste, and even Nutella.

While enjoying hotteok, be careful not to let the gooey, syrupy filling drip on your clothes or hands -- it can be very sticky and hot.