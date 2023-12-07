[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
S. Korea eyes chip alliance with Netherlands
[News Focus] Why Kim Jong-un spotlights mothers
'Korea could go extinct without proper immigration policy': minister
LG Display launches voluntary redundancy program in efficiency drive
S. Korea, US, Japan to discuss regional security issues: White House
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Dec. 8, 2023 - 09:01
“Single in Seoul”
(South Korea)
Opened Nov. 29
Romance
Directed by Park Bum-soo
Young-ho (Lee Dong-wook) -- who dreamt of being single forever and enjoying every moment of his life by himself -- meets Hyun-jin (Im Soo-jung), who gives the men around her a sense of meaning in their actions.
“12.12: The Day”
(South Korea)
Opened Nov. 22
Drama/Action
Directed by Kim Seong-su
The film covers nine hours on Dec. 12, 1979 during a coup attempt by Gen. Chun Doo-gwang (Hwang Jung-min), an officer in the new military. Another commander, Lee Tae-shin (Jung Woo-sung), tries to stop the secret plan.
“Monster”
(Japan)
Opened Nov. 29
Thriller
Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda
With the quiet Minato acting strangely, his mother confronts his teacher and the school. Events seen through different perspectives gradually reveal the intricacies in their relationships, hinting at a truth that lies beyond misunderstanding.
“Five Nights at Freddy'”
(US)
Opened Nov. 15
Horror/Mystery
Directed by Emma Tammi
Mike starts working as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. Spending his first night shift on the job, he soon notices that his work at Freddy's won't be as easy as he thought.
