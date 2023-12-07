Home

    Half of young people struggling financially: Seoul

    BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie break up: sources

    Drug demand rises over surge in ‘walking pneumonia,’ flu

    Woman sentenced to 13 years for forcing co-worker into prostitution

    Yoon nominates former boss to head broadcasting watchdog

    S. Korea eyes chip alliance with Netherlands

    [News Focus] Why Kim Jong-un spotlights mothers

    ‘Korea could go extinct without proper immigration policy’: minister

    LG Display launches voluntary redundancy program in efficiency drive

    S. Korea, US, Japan to discuss regional security issues: White House

피터빈트

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Dec. 8, 2023 - 09:01

“Single in Seoul”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 29

Romance

Directed by Park Bum-soo

Young-ho (Lee Dong-wook) -- who dreamt of being single forever and enjoying every moment of his life by himself -- meets Hyun-jin (Im Soo-jung), who gives the men around her a sense of meaning in their actions.

“12.12: The Day”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 22

Drama/Action

Directed by Kim Seong-su

The film covers nine hours on Dec. 12, 1979 during a coup attempt by Gen. Chun Doo-gwang (Hwang Jung-min), an officer in the new military. Another commander, Lee Tae-shin (Jung Woo-sung), tries to stop the secret plan.

“Monster”

(Japan)

Opened Nov. 29

Thriller

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

With the quiet Minato acting strangely, his mother confronts his teacher and the school. Events seen through different perspectives gradually reveal the intricacies in their relationships, hinting at a truth that lies beyond misunderstanding.

“Five Nights at Freddy'”

(US)

Opened Nov. 15

Horror/Mystery

Directed by Emma Tammi

Mike starts working as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. Spending his first night shift on the job, he soon notices that his work at Freddy's won't be as easy as he thought.

