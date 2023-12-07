[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Park Hyatt Seoul unveils special winter cakes

Park Hyatt Seoul, located on Gangnam's Teheran Road, presents two winter-themed cakes to elevate the year-end atmosphere with lovely desserts.

Crafted with chocolate and sweet compote made from seasonal strawberries, the Christmas wreath cake brings profound sweetness and elegance to the table. Meanwhile, the fresh cream strawberry cake notches up the flavor with mascarpone cream.

Cake reservations, which began Nov. 24, run through Dec. 20 via Naver and Kakao.

Pickup is available from Dec. 22 to 31, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., at the hotel’s restaurant Cornerstone.

Prices for the Christmas wreath cake and fresh cream strawberry cake are 92,000 won and 75,000 won, respectively.

For more information, call (02) 2016-1220

Paraspara Seoul presents unique Christmas

Paraspara Seoul offers a special Christmas-themed package for visitors who check in on Christmas Eve.

The “Santa Claus Coming to Bukhansan” package allows parents to leave Christmas presents they have prepared at the hotel’s front desk before checking in.

Santa Claus will then later visit the guests’ rooms to deliver the gifts in person.

Paraspara Seoul’s Christmas- cookies are offered for children as well.

The package features other promotions, including a Christmas cake, a bottle of Bottega Extra Brut sparkling wine, a Lafco diffuser and a Prauden goose down pillow.

“Santa Claus Coming to Bukhansan” is available for 10 rooms checking in on Dec. 24.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 3408-5000.

Sheraton Grand Incheon presents seasonal food promotion

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel’s restaurant, Feast, presents a “Festive Wonderland” of grilled beef, seafood and unlimited rose sparkling wine and beer throughout the month of December.

The promotion showcases American-style barbecued pork ribs, roast beef, duck and steamed seafood.

Guests can also enjoy cuisines ranging from traditional Korean to Chinese and Japanese. Children can munch on mini hot dogs, chicken nuggets and chocolate fondue.

Dessert offerings include strawberry fraisier, Sheraton cheesecake, Sheraton tiramisu and more.

The promotion is available from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for lunch and dinner, respectively. It is priced at 85,000 won for lunch and 105,000 won for dinner on weekdays, or 135,000 won on weekends.

For reservations, call (032) 835-1000.

The Plaza launches winter food promotion

The Plaza launches its winter season food promotion for guests looking to experience lesser-known seasonal Korean ingredients.

The healthful, wholesome ingredients include tilefish, black pork belly, monkfish liver, yam salad and more, cooked using Korean, Japanese and Chinese recipes.

Visitors can enjoy the seasonal dishes, starting Friday, through Feb. 29, 2024 at the buffet restaurant Seven Square and Chinese restaurant Dowon.

For more information and reservation, call The Plaza at (02) 771-2200.

High1 Resort showcases children-exclusive program

High1 Resort is offering “Wonderful Day in Colorful Land,” a program aimed at children, starting Friday.

“Wonderful Day in Colorful Land” features imaginative, creativity-invoking programs including cupcake baking, a dance party, mini Olympics and more.

The promotion will be held at the Lighting Gallery in the basement of High1 Grand Hotel. The four-hour program is priced at 30,000 won.

Children from 6 to 12 are welcome to participate.

For more information, call High1 Grand Hotel at (033) 590-7401.