[From the Scene] Doosan to double output of 'cobots' with advanced but cheaper sensors by 2024

Engineers at Doosan Robotics work on collaborative robots in the company's workshop in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, conducting extensive 13-hour tests that simulate a variety of scenarios. (Doosan Robotics)

Doosan Robotics, seemingly buoyed by its high-profile stock debut last month, on Tuesday invited a group of reporters to its Suwon plant in Gyeonggi Province, the production base of the nation’s largest robotics company.

“At Doosan Robotics, we aim to revolutionize work by developing cobots for augmenting human efforts with great precision, safety and high cost-effectiveness to help address labor shortages across numerous sectors more accessibly," said Ryu Jung-hoon, CEO of Doosan Robotics.

The company made its $310 million initial public offering on the nation’s benchmark Kospi on Oct. 5. It was the nation’s largest stock debut of the year, with the IPO price more than doubling on the first day.

Doosan’s flagship models are collaborative robots, or cobots, which are designed for a variety of settings, including assembly lines and retail stores.

The Suwon plant produces a range of 13 product lineups catering to various industries, including heavy-duty tasks and the food and beverage sector. The company aims to grow the figure to 17 models by 2026.

A standout feature of Doosan's cobots, demonstrated at Tuesday's showcase, was their effortless operation and sensitive collision response, enabled by torque sensors in all six joints. Most notably, the company has reduced sensor costs by nearly a third, substantially undercutting competitors.

“We've recently deployed our advanced models, complete with six-joint torque sensors in the food and beverage sector, such as robots in fried chicken restaurants, at around 20 million won ($1,500) per unit -- which is about two-thirds cheaper than similar offerings in the market,” said Ryu.

Modularization is another strength, allowing the company, which began in 2015, to launch four robot models within two years.

“In the early days, breaking down the design into six joints per model led to a total of 24 standardized joints across all four models. It’s a key competitive advantage for us,” said Lee Kwang-kyu, head of robot development.

In a 2023 report by robotics database firm Statzon, Doosan's cobots were recognized globally, with the H2515 model ranking seventh in payload capacity and the E Series ninth in horizontal distance.