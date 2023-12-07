[Photo News] UAE marks 52nd National Day

Most Popular
[Photo News] UAE marks 52nd National DayBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Dec. 7, 2023 - 16:16
UAE NATIONAL DAY
UAE Ambassador to Korea Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi delivers welcoming remarks at the UAE's 52nd National Day hosted by the embassy at the Shilla Seoul on November 24. The event showcased the United Arab Emirates' heritage, achievements and the enduring bond between the UAE and South Korea. (UAE Embassy in Seoul)
