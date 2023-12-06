Four Korean drama series nominated for Critics Choice Awards

Four South Korean dramas have been nominated at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which is slated to be held in Los Angeles on Jan. 14.

Of the seven nominations for the best foreign language series, four are Korean dramas -- Korean streaming service Tving's original series “Bargain,” Netflix's original series "The Glory" and "Mask Girl" and Disney+'s original series "Moving" -- according to the Critics Choice Association on Tuesday.

"Bargain" delves into the narrative of individuals lured to a secluded hotel, only to find themselves involved in an organ trafficking operation, while "The Glory" centers around the story of a woman who seek to take revenge on her former schoolmates who bullied her during youth.

"Mask Girl" talks of the life of a woman who sought to become a stage performer but could not due to her appearance, while "Moving" focuses on three teens with genetic superhuman abilities who are being hunted down by a government organization.

The four dramas will be competing with "The Good Mothers" (Hulu), "The Interpreter of Silence" (Disney+) and "Lupin" (Netflix).

"The Morning Show" (Apple TV+) received the highest number of nominations with six nominations for this year's Critics Choice Awards. HBO's "Succession" followed closely with the drama series receiving five nominations.

This year marks the third consecutive year that Korean content has been nominated for the best foreign language series at Critics Choice Awards, which is regarded as one of the most accurate predictors of Academy Award nominations.

At the 28th Critics Choice Awards, Apple TV+’s original series “Pachinko” earned the title of the best foreign language series.

Based on the eponymous 2017 bestselling novel by Korean American author Min-jin Lee, "Pachinko" depicts the journey of a Korean family relocating to Japan in the 20th century. The series secured the award amidst competition from eight other contenders in the category, including the popular Korean legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," starring Park Eun-bin.

During the 27th Critics Choice Awards held in 2022, Netflix series "Squid Game" and Lee Jung-jae took home the awards for best foreign language series and best actor in a drama series.