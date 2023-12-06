5 cities in Japan splashed with Seventeen

K-pop boy group Seventeen is adorning five different cities in Japan through The City, a project which hosts diverse events across a specific region for its fans to enjoy.

The project is being carried out at 70 different places across Tokyo, Saitama, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka along with 30 companies in time for the group’s visits to these cities as part of its dome tour in Japan, according to Hybe.

“The project also took place last year in three different cities in Japan with 25 local companies participating. This year, we increased the scale to cover five cities in Japan,” said Hybe in a press release.

This year, a Japanese carrier Star Flyer, a Japanese carrier, took part in the project by operating one of its aircraft with Seventeen’s picture wrapped on it since Nov. 12.

Popular tourist spots Mirai Tower and Sunshine Sakae’s Ferris wheel in Nagoya as well as a train in the city, are also covered with Seventeen’s group picture.

A record store in Nagoya, HMV, is hosting a photo exhibition of Seventeen.

Osaka is also taking part in the project by adorning its Osaka Wheel with pictures of Seventeen members, and Fukuoka by holding a water fountain show with Seventeen’s music at its Canal City.

“We hope to offer fans diverse ways to enjoy a unique experience with their favorite artist,” added Hybe.

Seventeen is currently on its dome tour “Follow” in Japan which kicked off in Tokyo in September and runs until Dec. 17 with the last show in Fukuoka.