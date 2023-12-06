BTS to open new chapter after military service

RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook of BTS communicated with their fans through a livestream on Weverse on Tuesday night ahead of starting their mandatory military service next week.

“We are looking forward to the day that we resume working as a full unit. We know that together we will generate significant synergy. With this in mind, we will spend the coming year and a half in the military,” said the members.

RM and V are enlisting on Dec. 11, and Jimin and Jungkook on Dec. 12, according to industry sources.

“We decided to enlist at almost the same time because we want our group to return as a full unit as soon as possible,” said Jungkook.

The four also talked about their success this year as solo artists.

“I feel relieved that I was able to pour everything into my solo work before beginning my mandatory military service. I have no regrets, and I think it was a good move,” said Jungkook.

“We learned to appreciate each other more by being apart. I know that the comrades that I will meet in the military could be younger than me, but I will learn from them by listening to their stories,” said V.

Jungkook also hinted that BTS has prepared many things for fans to enjoy while serving their national defense obligation.

“There is a lot for you to enjoy while we are gone. You will soon see Jin returning from the military, and then all of us,” said Jungkook.

With the four members enlisting, all seven members of the group will be serving their mandatory military duty. Jin, the eldest of the group, began his service in December last year, followed by J-Hope in April and Suga in September this year.

Jin and J-Hope are currently serving as assistant instructors at a military recruit training center.

Suga is fulfilling his compulsory military service through alternative service.

“We ask you not to come to our boot camp on the day of our enlistment because others are beginning their military service on the same day, and it could cause trouble to their families,” urged RM.

“Please look forward to our new chapter, as we will come back full of energy with new stories to tell.”