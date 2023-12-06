Most Popular
-
1
South Korea unveils plan to tackle ailing mental health
-
2
Yoon replaces 6 ministers ahead of his 3rd year, general election
-
3
S. Korea's economy grows 0.6% in Q3, unchanged from earlier estimate
-
4
S. Korea successfully tests solid-fuel space rocket
-
5
Another search targets opposition leader in corruption probe
Yoon nominates ex-boss at prosecution as new broadcasting watchdog headBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec. 6, 2023 - 11:48
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday nominated Kim Hong-il, the incumbent chief of the Anticorruption and Civil Rights Commission, as the head of the Korea Communications Commission, a broadcasting watchdog.
Kim, who joined the prosecution in 1982, was Yoon's boss in the early 2010s when the two worked at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office. He quit his job at the prosecution in 2013. He has been leading the anticorruption watchdog since July.
Kim is set to go through a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly, where the majority of seats are controlled by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea. However, the president does not need parliamentary approval for his pick.
Yoon's decision comes after former KCC chief Lee Dong-gwan resigned from the post on Friday, in the face of an imminent impeachment threat from the Democratic Party. The main opposition party slammed him for his alleged role in influencing leadership posts at terrestrial television networks, such as the Korea Broadcasting System and the Munhwa Broadcasting System.
Also on Wednesday, Yoon nominated presidential secretary Oh Seok-hwan as the new vice minister of education, as his predecessor Jang Sang-yoon became the new senior secretary for social affairs. Navy Col. Lee Hee-wan was also named as the new vice minister of patriots and veterans affairs.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon nominates ex-boss at prosecution as new broadcasting watchdog head
-
Prosecutors raid residence of Newstapa's chief over suspected defamation of Yoon
-
Yoon's approval rating drops to 33%: Yonhap News Survey