Yoon nominates ex-boss at prosecution as new broadcasting watchdog head

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday nominated Kim Hong-il, the incumbent chief of the Anticorruption and Civil Rights Commission, as the head of the Korea Communications Commission, a broadcasting watchdog.

Kim, who joined the prosecution in 1982, was Yoon's boss in the early 2010s when the two worked at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office. He quit his job at the prosecution in 2013. He has been leading the anticorruption watchdog since July.

Kim is set to go through a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly, where the majority of seats are controlled by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea. However, the president does not need parliamentary approval for his pick.

Yoon's decision comes after former KCC chief Lee Dong-gwan resigned from the post on Friday, in the face of an imminent impeachment threat from the Democratic Party. The main opposition party slammed him for his alleged role in influencing leadership posts at terrestrial television networks, such as the Korea Broadcasting System and the Munhwa Broadcasting System.

Also on Wednesday, Yoon nominated presidential secretary Oh Seok-hwan as the new vice minister of education, as his predecessor Jang Sang-yoon became the new senior secretary for social affairs. Navy Col. Lee Hee-wan was also named as the new vice minister of patriots and veterans affairs.