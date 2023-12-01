Yoon accepts broadcasting watchdog chief's resignation ahead of impeachment motion

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday granted his approval for the resignation offered by the state broadcasting watchdog chief, effectively derailing the main opposition party's plans to proceed with an impeachment motion originally scheduled for later in the day.

Yoon's approval followed a surprising turn of events, when Korea Communication Commission Chairman Lee Dong-kwan reportedly submitted his resignation to Yoon late Thursday.

"President Yoon has approved KCC Chairman Lee Dong-kwan's resignation request," the president’s office said in a statement released at around noon, without disclosing the specifics behind Yoon’s decision.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea introduced a unilateral motion to impeach Lee earlier this week based on its longstanding criticism of him "cracking down on outlets for hostile coverage against the government" and aiding the president’s "efforts to control the press."

The vote was scheduled to be passed on Friday afternoon if the National Assembly impeachment vote were to take place.

The Democratic Party, which holds the controlling majority of seats in the Assembly to pass motions without consent from the ruling People Power Party, has pushed to impeach several of Yoon’s Cabinet members before Lee. It currently has 168 seats in the 198-member Assembly.

Prior to Yoon's announcement, the main opposition party had warned that it would proceed with the impeachment process of two other prosecutors accused of corruption, Son Jun-seong and Lee Jung-seop, regardless of the situation surrounding Lee Dong-kwan. Both prosecutors were accused alongside the former broadcasting watchdog chief of conspiring with the ruling People Power Party.

The People Power Party has criticized the Democratic Party’s attempts to impeach Lee Dong-kwan, labeling it a move to gain an upper hand in the upcoming parliamentary elections set for next April. Broadcasting companies have traditionally wielded significant influence in the voting process during elections.