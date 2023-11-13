Ruling party urges Yoon to veto opposition-led labor, media bills

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech at the National Saemaul Leaders Conference in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Sunday to honor the spirit of diligence and self-help that led to South Korea's rapid development in the late 2000s. (Yonhap)

South Korea's ruling People Power Party on Monday asked President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto recent bills sponsored by the opposition bloc, which the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea claims are aimed at protecting labor workers and countering political influence on Korea's terrestrial television stations.

A heap of voices against the bills both in political and business circles is raising speculations that Yoon is likely to veto the bills.

"We hereby ask President Yoon to veto the bills for the country and its citizens' livelihood," Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, chairman of the conservative People Power Party, said Monday at a party board meeting at the National Assembly.

"We must stop the (labor bill) from becoming law because it may clog up the economy, and the three broadcasting bills must be blocked as well, otherwise the public broadcasting services here will turn into media mouthpieces of the Democratic Party," Kim added.

The ruling party chairman, like business groups here, claims that the labor bill popularly known as the "Yellow Envelope bill" will eventually foment illegal industrial actions.

On Monday, Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik said the legislation "justifies indiscriminate work stoppages of workers and overly protects those who illegally go on strike."

The liberal Democratic Party of Korea, on the other hand, urged Yoon to sign the bills into law, saying the president's exercise of his veto powers would give him a bad name.

"(The Yoon administration) will be no different from the authoritarian regimes in the past that tried to calm down dissenters by merging media corporations and purging journalists," Rep. Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea said in his party's board meeting.

The contentious bills on Thursday passed the parliament, where the main opposition party controls a majority of seats. Out of the 298 seats occupied, the Democratic Party holds 168, while the People Power Party controls 111.

People Power Party lawmakers walked out when the Democratic Party-sponsored bills were put to a vote last week.

The revision of the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act is designed to restrict employers from suing those who go on strike for financial damages inflicted on the company.

Meanwhile, three broadcasting bills to amend the Broadcasting Act, the Foundation for Broadcast Culture Act and the Korea Educational Broadcasting System Act are aimed at weakening the government and politicians' power to name boardroom directors to control two terrestrial TV networks, the Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. and Korea Broadcasting System, and nominate their chiefs.

A filibuster by the ruling party to deter the passage of the bill commenced Thursday, but the party retreated later the same day on fears that leaving the plenary session open with the filibuster could result in the opposition bloc pushing to pass a motion to impeach Lee Dong-kwan, the head of the Korea Communications Commission who has the power to nominate or dismiss board members of MBC and KBS.

If Yoon exercises his veto power at the urging of the ruling party, this would mark the third occasion since the prosecutor general-turned-conservative president took office in May 2022.

Yoon in April vetoed a grain act revision mandating the government to purchase excess rice yields to keep grain prices afloat for the sake of farmers' livelihood. It was the first presidential veto in seven years.

A month later, Yoon vetoed the passing of the Nursing Act, which nurses hoped would ease nursing regulations, saying the enactment could invite social conflict between physicians and nurses.

Under South Korea's Constitution, the National Assembly can override a veto following revision of the bill with a two-thirds majority -- a practically insurmountable threshold in the current political landscape.