[Graphic News] Israel-Hamas truce on hostage exchange ends

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Dec. 5, 2023 - 08:01

Israel’s war with Hamas resumed after a weeklong truce to allow hostages to be released broke down on Friday.

In Israel, sirens warned of incoming rockets at several communal farms near Gaza, a sign that militants had also restarted attacks. The renewed hostilities heightened concerns for Palestinians - many of whom have been displaced by the war - as well as about 140 hostages who remain in Gaza, after more than 100 were freed during the truce.

By Wednesday, Hamas had released 97 hostages - 73 Israelis and 24 foreign nationals, and Israel had freed 210 imprisoned Palestinians.

Israel’s retaliation for Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 raid has killed thousands of Palestinians, uprooted most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people and led to a humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are now crammed into the territory’s south with no exit, raising questions over how any Israeli offensive there could avoid heavy civilian casualties. (AP)

