Tajikistan envoy urges S. Korea to partner for green economy vision

Tajikistan's ambassador to Korea Salohiddin Kirom speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of Tajikistan in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Tajikistan Ambassador to Korea Salohiddin Kirom advocated for a strategic partnership between South Korea and Tajikistan in an interview with The Korea Herald on Friday.

Tajikistan's "Green Economy Development Strategy 2023-2037" strategy adopted in 2022 with an estimated budget of $2.1 billion aims to enact regulatory reforms, optimize natural resource use, attract investments, introduce modern technologies, boost global collaboration in the green economy and double renewable energy production by 2050.

Tajikistan plans to double its green energy production capacity, he said.

He highlighted Tajikistan’s abundant natural resources, vast hydropower potential, and mineral reserves, which are advantageous for South Korea's sustainable development goals.

Tajikistan ranks eighth globally in total hydropower resources such as rivers, natural lakes and glaciers. The country is home to some of the world’s largest hydropower plants and is ranked eighth in the world for hydropower potential with an estimated 527 terawatt-hours (TWh), according to the International Energy Agency Report 2022.

"But only 5 percent of the hydropower capacity is currently utilized,” said Kirom, adding that Tajikistan is seeking collaboration with South Korea for large investments and new technologies to harness its hydropower potential.

"Tajikistan's hydropower capacity, combined with new technologies, allows for the production of aluminum, other metals and finished products from them with minimal carbon emissions,” Kirom highlighted, citing the example of Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO).