Seoul Art Center highlights next-generation musicians

Poster for the Seoul Arts Center Inchoon Art Hall's The Next series (SAC)

The Seoul Arts Center’s Inchoon Art Hall will host the last installment of a special series that highlights the rising classic musicians this month. Launched in May, the "Seoul Arts Center Inchoon Art Hall Special – The Next" series showcases talented young musicians. Throughout this year, a total of seven young musicians have been featured.

The last part of the series will present pianist Park Jin-hyung, violist Yun So-hui and pianist Chon Sae-yoon, all of whom won several prestigious competitions.

On Tuesday, Park, the first Korean winner of the 2016 Prague Spring International Music Competition, will take the stage to perform Schumann's “Morning Song” Op. 133 and “Phantasie” in C Major Op. 17, Debussy's Prelude L. 100 and Ravel's "Gaspard de la Nuit M. 55."

On Dec. 14, violist Yoon, the first Korean winner of the 2022 Washington International Competition, will present Arvo Part's "Fratres," Georg Philipp Telemann's "Fantasia for Solo Viola TWV 40:20," Cesar Franck's Violin Sonata in A Major FWV 8 (arranged for viola and piano), Constantia Gourzi's "Melody from the Sea" Op. 86, and York Bowen's Viola Sonata No. 1 in C Minor Op. 18.

On Dec 26, pianist Chon, the first Asian winner of the 2018 Dublin International Piano Competition, will close the series by performing Beethoven's early sonata, Piano Sonata No. 4 in E-flat Major Op. 7, Debussy's "Images Book 2" L. 111 Liszt's masterpiece, Piano Sonata in B Minor S. 178.

Inchoon Art Hall, which opened Aug. 28, 2020, has 100 seats, allowing for a relatively intimate setting for both the performers and the audience.

Tickets for each concert can be purchased through the Seoul Arts Center website, call center, and ticket portal Interpark. Admission is 30,000 won for all seats.