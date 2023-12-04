P1Harmony expands reach in US with iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

P1Harmony has expanded its presence in the US, performing in front of some 30,000 people during the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, performing in front of some 30,000 local fans.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, a holiday concert presented by Capital One, featuring the year’s top artists performing their No. 1 hits, kicked off Nov. 26 in Tampa, Florida.

The multicity tour's lineup is one of the most anticipated, particularly of the Christmas holiday season. It stops at 11 cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C.

P1Harmony joined the tour at the Los Angeles stop on Friday and at the Dallas stop on Nov. 28.

The K-pop boy group performed alongside world-renowned artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan and Sabrina Carpenter.

The act performed a medley of their hit singles “Doom Du Doom,” “Fall In Love Again,” “Jump,” “Back Down,” “Fall In Love Again” and “Do It Like This.."

“It is an honor to take part in such a big event. We were nervous about its scale at first but thanks to our fans showing their support, we were able to enjoy performing for the event,” said P1Harmony in a press release on Monday.

“It felt surreal performing with outstanding artists whose songs we tune into a lot. This experience has become our driving force to continue working hard to perform on such great stages. Thank you P1ece (P1Harmony's fan community) for making this possible,” the press release continued.