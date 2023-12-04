Itzy to drop new album, go on second world tour

JYP Entertainment’s girl group Itzy is set to release a new album, "Born to Be," on Jan. 8.

The agency announced the five-member group's comeback scheduled for next year, including the album promotion schedule and the album tracklist, on its official social media accounts, Monday.

The upcoming release is a 10-track studio album led by the title track, “Untouchable.”

The lead track was produced by renowned K-pop lyricists and producers Lee Seuran, Jam Factory and Maria Marcus.

This second LP is Itzy’s first album to carry solo songs from each member.

Ye-ji, Lia, Ryu-jin, Chae-ryeong and Yu-na took part in writing the lyrics and composing their own solo tracks.

Itzy will begin promoting its second LP starting on Dec. 11 by releasing teaser images and clips.

The act also announced that it will embark on its second world tour in February.

Itzy is set to kick off its second world tour in Seoul on Feb. 24-25.

The group held its first world tour, “Checkmate,” in 2022, performing in eight US cities and seven Asian countries -- the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Itzy’s first world tour sold out all of its shows.

The group recently landed on the Billboard's Year-End Chart for top current album sales with its sixth EP, “Cheshire,” and seventh EP, “Kill My Doubt.”

Itzy also earned its first-ever gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America with its hit single “Wannabe” last month.

The RIAA’s official gold certification goes to albums that sold over 500,000 units in the US.