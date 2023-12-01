Lee Jung-jae donates W50m to support senior actors

Actor Lee Jung-jae has donated 50 million won ($38,000) to the Korean Senior Filmmaker Association to support members of the local film industry, according to Shin Young Kyun Arts and Culture Foundation.

The donation included the 20 million won the actor received in prize money for the film artist award at the 13th Beautiful Artist Award organized by the Shin Young Kyun foundation in October.

“Whenever I hear of senior members inthe industry who devoted their youth to film but are living a hard life, I feel truly sorry, as a junior actor indebted to (their) efforts," said Lee in a statement explaining the motive behind the donation.

In addition to Lee’s donation, brands that Lee represents as a model, Harim and Ceragem, will also donate 3 million won in food and 5 million won in massage chairs to senior actors.

Lee, who debuted in 1993, has starred in more than 40 TV series and films. Last year, he became the first-ever Asian actor to win the Emmy award for best actor in a drama for his performance in the Netflix mega-hit series “Squid Game.” He is currently shooting “Squid Game 2,” according to media reports.